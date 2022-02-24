NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Drier and quieter weather returned to New Mexico Thursday afternoon. Spring-like temperatures will move in by the middle of next week.

It was a snowy night and start to the day around the Albuquerque metro area. 1-3″ of snow fell across parts of Albuquerque with over half a foot in the East Mountains. The sun came out by the afternoon though and melted almost all of that snow. With the cool air in place behind the winter storm, it will be a cold night across the state.

Southerly winds will help to bring in warmer weather statewide Friday afternoon. Temperatures will continue to warm through the weekend for most. A weak storm system will pass overhead, but it will not bring any moisture with it other than some cloud cover and will stall the warming trend for parts of the state.

A ridge of high pressure will build back into New Mexico Sunday, jump-starting the warming trend once again into the middle of next week as temperatures will feel a lot more like spring by Wednesday.