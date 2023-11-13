Areas of fog are developing tonight in eastern New Mexico. A warming trend continues statewide through Thursday.

Monday has been a beautiful fall day across most of New Mexico. Low clouds and fog stuck around all day though across southern and southeastern parts of the state. Areas of patchy, dense fog are redeveloping again tonight across eastern New Mexico. Some high clouds will stream in across the state tonight from the west.

We will see slightly cloudier skies across the state Tuesday. Despite that temperatures will be warmer than Monday. This warming trend will continue through Thursday when a breezier westerly wind develops. The strongest winds on Thursday will be across the northeast part of the state where 40 mph wind gusts will be possible. Temperatures will climb above average statewide though on Thursday, even with partly sunny to mostly cloudy skies.

There is a lot of uncertainty with the forecast beginning Friday. Forecast models are in difference with a possible storm system moving into the state. The best case scenario would bring widespread chances for rain Friday through Sunday and mountain snow. However, another forecast model brings very little rain or snow to the state. A drop in temperatures is expected next Monday though with a strong backdoor front, which could bring better chances for rain and snow. Stay tuned.