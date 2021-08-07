High temperatures, reduced air quality arrive in New Mexico

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – The dry air has arrived north of I-40. Unfortunately, the smoke and haze have too. Both of these are courtesy of northwest winds signaling a big change for our weekend forecast.

So, if you have sensitivities to smoke or have asthma, limit time outdoors Sunday. Meanwhile, high temperatures have soared well into the 90s! Tucumcari reached 103 degrees. Other southern cities topped 98-99 degrees. The high heat/pool weather continues Sunday through Tuesday with only limited rain chances in the forecast. But a change of winds by Monday blows the smoke out of the state mostly.

With the change of winds comes slightly higher humidity across southern New Mexico. This allows storms to return each afternoon especially mid to late week. These eventually spread north by this timeframe as well. Temperatures cool off around 10 degrees with the rain threat.