After weeks of stormy weather, warmer temperatures will finally be arriving to New Mexico. Even hotter temperatures continue to move in through next week.

Drier weather has moved into New Mexico Wednesday as a statewide warming trend began. High temperatures climbed back to near or slightly below average for the middle of June. It is only going to get warmer after today. High temperatures climb even higher on Thursday, but a weak upper level disturbance will pass across the state. This will bring a few more spotty showers across the northern part of the state. Breezy to windy conditions will bring a high fire danger for areas south of I-40 Thursday afternoon.

Temperatures climb a couple more degrees Friday afternoon. Winds will once again become breezy Friday afternoon. Another weak upper level disturbance crosses the state Saturday, bringing a few spotty storms to the Four Corners region. Elsewhere, Saturday will bring windy conditions.

Dry air returns for everyone on Sunday as the heat kicks into high gear. Sunday will be the hottest day so far of the year with breezy afternoon winds. It only keeps getting hotter though as temperatures continue to climb through the middle of next week.