NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Temperatures will soar into the 90s, 100s and 110s. Heat advisories and excessive heat warnings will be in effect for the middle and lower Rio Grande Valley and the east plains.

Showers and thunderstorms will develop in the west and southwest mountains, Sangre de Cristo Mountains and Sacramento Mountains. Showers and storms will then push east/southeast off of the high terrain into the Rio Grande Valley and east plains. Flash flooding will be a higher risk at burn scars in the Gila and Sacramento Mountains. There will be a chance for evening sprinkles and light showers in the Metro.