A higher risk for severe weather is expected across the east today. Storms have developed in the Sangre de Cristo Mountains by midday, and more isolated storms will pop up along a dryline during the mid-afternoon. Storms will move eastward, and several will become severe. There is an enhanced risk in the southeast plains, where there is the highest threat for numerous severe supercells, producing large hail, damaging winds, a few tornadoes and flash flooding. This threat will be highest during the evening hours, from around 4 PM to 2 AM.

We will see a similar pattern across the state for Memorial Day Weekend. Western NM and the Rio Grande Valley will stay dry and mostly to partly sunny. Meanwhile, we will see more storms daily in eastern New Mexico. Today’s severe storm risk is high, but expected to fall to a low threat Saturday, and just a thunderstorm risk on Sunday.