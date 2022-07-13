Storm coverage has trended downward from Tuesday. Daily rain and thunderstorm chances will continue into at least the middle of next week as high pressure dances around the Four Corners.

Another round of showers and storms have developed across the mountains of New Mexico Wednesday afternoon. While good moisture is still in place, it’s not quite the coverage of storms like we saw on Tuesday. High pressure is spinning over the Four Corners, causing storm motion to be slow, but generally moving to the south-southwest. These storms will taper off by midnight for most, but an isolated shower will be possible in southwestern New Mexico into early Thursday morning.

This pattern of high pressure over the Four Corners and daily afternoon rain and storm chances will continue at least into the middle of next week. Monsoon moisture will stay trapped underneath the high pressure. Storms will continue to develop every afternoon across the mountains and generally move to the south-southwest. Heavy rain will still be possible out of these storms with the threat for flooding too, especially as storms will be slow moving. Albuquerque will see at least a small chance for a shower or thunderstorms every afternoon and evening into the middle of next week, but the best chance for rain looks to be Sunday.

Temperatures will continue to stay very warm too underneath the ridge of high pressure. High temperatures will hover above average, in the 90s and triple-digits for most, also through at least the middle of next week.