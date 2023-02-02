High pressure will build over the Desert Southwest later today and into Friday, bringing much drier, calmer, and warmer conditions. Today will finally warm to the 50s east after some locations felt over 48 hours of subfreezing temperatures to kick off the week. Plenty of sunshine can be expected all day across the state as a departing storm system pushes fully into Texas.

Tomorrow high pressure will be directly overhead, allowing for another day filled with sunshine, dry air, and calm conditions. Temperatures will warm a few degrees as well. By Saturday, high temperatures will warm even more before peaking on Sunday. By Sunday, highs across the south will be in the low 70s, in Albuquerque near 60, and even southern Colorado should reach the high 40s/low 50s.

Enjoy the warmth this weekend if you’ve missed the heat, because a disturbance is forecast to push across the state sometime next week. The models are still flip-flopping between bringing a lot of snow across New Mexico or nothing at all. The biggest certainty with next week’s system is that it will bring down temperatures back to below average. This weekend’s warmth won’t last long, so enjoy it while you can and keep up to date with the forecast as snow is possible next week.