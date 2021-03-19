High pressure moves in, bringing sunny and warmer weather Friday

Mostly clear skies tonight with calm conditions. Enjoy that because our weather is about to get rather wild over the next week. To kick off our weekend, expect sunny skies and temps warming near 70 degrees. Our winds really crank up Saturday and Sunday as highs topple the middle 70s.

Strong west to southwest winds will gust 30-45 mph both days. We'll start to increase our cloud cover Sunday ahead of Monday's storm. That will be the first of two big weather changes for us into next week. Wednesday's storm looks stronger with snow chances for the mountains and very cold temperatures.