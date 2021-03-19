NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – This morning is a little warmer, with temperatures starting in the 20s, 30s and 40s. Winds are light and skies are mostly clear, except for some clouds in the northeast highlands. A high-pressure ridge will keep the weather beautiful today. Temperatures will warm up, skies will be mostly sunny, and winds mostly light. This afternoon there will be a south/southwest breeze up to around 15 to 20 mph. The winds will pick up more on Saturday and Sunday, aiding in a warming trend. Temperatures will be warm Saturday and Sunday, but they will drop big time Monday as the next storm moves in. The storm will start to bring snow to the San Juan Mountains as early as Saturday night, and some rain/mix in northwest New Mexico Sunday. Snow and rain will spread into eastern NM on Monday.
High pressure moves in, bringing sunny and warmer weather Friday
Erica's Friday Morning Forecast