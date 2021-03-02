High pressure leads to warmer temperatures as skies stay sunny, dry

Weather Video Forecast

Erica's Tuesday Morning Forecast

by:

Posted: / Updated:

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – This morning is cold across the entire area, with single digits in southern Colorado and the northern mountains, and teens and 20s for the rest of the state. It is quiet with clear skies, light winds, and no problems on the roads. Today will be warmer for all, thanks to the return of high pressure. Skies will stay sunny and dry, and the wind will be light. The weather stays similar, but a bit warmer on Wednesday. The next storm arrives late Wednesday night and will continue through Thursday, bringing rain showers and mountain snow. Around 2-5 inches of snow will be possible in the northern mountains, while up to 8 inches will be possible in the San Juans. Low elevations will likely see around a trace to less than a quarter-inch of rain.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Video

Now Trending on KRQE.com

Albuquerque Hourly Forecast

Don't Miss

MORE IN DON'T MISS

Photo Galleries

MORE PHOTO GALLERIES

News Resources

MORE NEWS RESOURCES