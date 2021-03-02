High pressure leads to warmer temperatures as skies stay sunny, dry

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – This morning is cold across the entire area, with single digits in southern Colorado and the northern mountains, and teens and 20s for the rest of the state. It is quiet with clear skies, light winds, and no problems on the roads. Today will be warmer for all, thanks to the return of high pressure. Skies will stay sunny and dry, and the wind will be light. The weather stays similar, but a bit warmer on Wednesday. The next storm arrives late Wednesday night and will continue through Thursday, bringing rain showers and mountain snow. Around 2-5 inches of snow will be possible in the northern mountains, while up to 8 inches will be possible in the San Juans. Low elevations will likely see around a trace to less than a quarter-inch of rain.