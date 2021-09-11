High pressure continues to bring high heat across the state

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Our weekend is off to a warm start as temperatures head to near-record territory Saturday. We’ll hit the middle 90s in Albuquerque which would tie a record set back in 1979.

East of the mountains, triple-digit heat is likely for Santa Rosa and Tucumcari and even down into Roswell. We’ll see some clouds building by the afternoon, but unfortunately, they won’t do much to combat the high heat. Our rain chances look fairly sparse through much of next week. The only chance we have is for northeast New Mexico Tuesday of next week. We’ll have a weak backdoor cold front move through that part of the state. This will help relieve some of the record heat, especially east.

Temperatures will continue to sizzle until this front cools us off nearly 5-10 degrees. But the strength of the high pressure to our west will prevent too much cooling in that direction. Nonetheless, as we go through the next 7-10 days, it looks very dry and warm overall as suddenly our healthy monsoon comes to an abrupt end.