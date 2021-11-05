High pressure brings warm temperatures, sunny skies for our weekend

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Nothing but sunshine is headed our way all through the weekend as high pressure dominates the weather story. Many areas will be 70 or better Friday, but even warmer/hotter temperatures are coming Saturday and Sunday. Albuquerque and Rio Rancho will hit the middle 70s both weekend days, while cities east will feel the effects of downsloping air. This means eastern New Mexico could be heading for near record highs both days as temps soar into the middle 80s. We’ll just have a few cirrus clouds decorating our skies the next three days. Take advantage of the sunshine and warm temps!

Come Monday a storm out in the northeast Pacific will begin impacting our weather. We’ll still see mild temperatures but more cloud cover. We’ll eventually see a cold front swing through the state Tuesday into Wednesday. We’ll lose roughly 5-15 degrees off our highs while wind gusts crank 30-40 mph. Unfortunately, we stay dry through the extended forecast. Many areas are already about 1″ of rain below average for the past month.

