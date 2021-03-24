High impact storm continues this afternoon

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) –New Mexico is looking at a powerful, high-impact late-season storm continuing to impact the state. We’re still seeing widespread snow showers across the northern half of New Mexico. Some areas received more than a foot of snow in the northern mountains. Other areas above 6,500 ft received several inches. This will continue to affect the drive time/roadways through this evening.

The winds are another huge component of this storm. We’re seeing high wind gusts range from 35-50 mph, producing bitterly cold wind chills in the 20s. Conditions clear out later tonight. It’ll be a slow climb back to average the rest of the week, but we’ll warm up to the 60s later this weekend with mainly sunny skies.

