High impact storm brings more rain and snow Friday

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – A potent upper-level low continues spinning right over central New Mexico this afternoon bringing more heavy rain and high mountain snow. The main bullseye for Friday will be the Sangre de Cristo Mountains for snow and northeast New Mexico for rain. Drier air is slowly entering the far western part of our state. But for elevations above 10,000 ft, another couple inches of snow are likely before this storm wraps up later tonight. Most areas Thursday received between 0.50″ and 1.50″ of steady rain, but more is in store Friday for eastern New Mexico. Because of all the clouds and rain, our high temperatures will struggle in the lower 60s for ABQ. This is a solid 10-15+ degrees below average!

Dramatically improving weather conditions are in store for us over the weekend to kick off Balloon Fiesta. We’ll have some morning fog Saturday morning as calm weather wins out. A brief area of high pressure will build over the Great Basin before arriving over our state early next week. High temperatures rebound into the lower and middle 70s through the Rio Grande Valley. Our skies stay dry and quiet (with the exception of the Northern Mountains) until another storm builds in mid-next week. This could impact the balloons at this time.