High heat settling into New Mexico as rain slowly moves out

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – We’re seeing pretty good coverage of the rain showers into eastern New Mexico this Sunday evening. There are also a couple of weaker thunderstorms across Guadalupe and Quay Counties. We’ll see all this energy shift south Sunday night with the rain ending by 10 or 11 p.m. We’ll begin to see the dry air moving into western NM Sunday night. Isolated rain showers continue across Union County for Monday afternoon, as the rest of the state dries out.

The big story is, of course, the high heat moving in this week. A ridge of high pressure is building into the Chihuahua Desert. This will lead to widespread triple-digit heat all across the southwest. For Albuquerque, we’ll see climbing temps into the middle 90s each day this week as we dry out statewide. It looks like summer is here to stay as there’s no sign of the 90s streak ending anytime soon.