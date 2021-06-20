High heat intensifies for Father’s Day

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – I hope you like your weather hot because it’ll be even hotter than Saturday. This is due to some drier air arriving from the northwest. Expect triple-digit heat to Albuquerque and Rio Rancho as well as for northwestern New Mexico. We’ll still see a couple of stray late-day showers in the forecast for areas south of I-40. Meanwhile, southern New Mexico will approach 110 degrees, breaking Roswell’s record high.
The high heat will take a break as a backdoor cold front moves in Monday morning. The cool air will stay east of the mountains, but Albuquerque will feel some stronger canyon winds. The big winners will be near Las Vegas where a 25-degree cooldown is coming Monday. But it doesn’t last, as high heat builds back to the state for the rest of the week. The strong ridge of high pressure looks to break down by next weekend, ending the record heat.