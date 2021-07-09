High heat grips New Mexico this weekend

Our main weather story has been all the rainfall the past couple weeks. But now heading into the weekend, it’s the scorching heat that will dominate our state. High temperatures will soar well into the 90s for many parts, while record heat is likely for the northwest. Saturday will see the hottest day but rain chances begin increasing due to a cold front arriving from the northeast. So stay hydrated this weekend! This will lead to cooler temperatures for Sunday with widespread heavy rain and thunderstorms especially south of I-40.

As we look into next week, our upper level winds continue to be from the north due to the strong ridge of high pressure across southern Nevada. This will once again lead to late afternoon storms developing from the northern mountains through early next week. Coverage of these storms will be limited however to northern New Mexico. By mid next week, we’ll see a surge of moisture from the east as a disturbance moves through. This means significantly better storm coverage over our state at that time.