Good Saturday morning everyone! We’re waking up to clearing skies and mild temperatures. Some cities across southern NM picked up some heavy rainfall so far Saturday morning. Roswell and Silver City both collected around 0.30″ of rain. Overall our state will catch a break from the widespread showers and storms while we transition into a better monsoon pattern as early as Sunday. Our ridge of high pressure over the Four Corners is moving east; this will allow a much healthier/wetter pattern to begin once again throughout all next week. Flash flooding will continue to be a big concern over the burn scars in the extended forecast. For now, the more widespread storms will set up over the western and northern highlands.

The high heat will also continue for Saturday before conditions slowly improve Sunday into next week. High temps will break 100° again for Roswell, Tucumcari, and Farmington. So stay hydrated out there this afternoon. With the higher moisture moving into our state late weekend into next week, our high temps will slowly cool off each day. By mid next week, we’ll only be in the upper 80s for the Albuquerque metro area with widespread PM storms. Meanwhile, Roswell’s 100° streak will be in jeopardy early next week with slightly cooler temperatures on the way. But the southeast corner stays mainly dry the next 7 days.