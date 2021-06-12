High heat continues baking New Mexico; scattered storms return east

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Scorching summer heat continues expanding this weekend, despite a backdoor cool front entering eastern New Mexico. All this will do is increase moisture across the east, sparking isolated showers and storms later this afternoon and evening. We’ve also seen high winds from the east producing occasional gusts of 40-50 mph here in the metro. This front is now mixing out across the central mountains which means winds will calm down.

The heat remains the top story as records continue falling in different parts of NM. The heat will intensify this weekend across the rest of the state, packing widespread 100s! We remain very hot throughout the next week as the strong ridge of high pressure builds northward through the Plains. It looks like we’ll see more clouds and shower chances beginning mid-next week. This will slowly mark the beginning of the end of the record heat and help get us closer to average.