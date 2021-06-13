High heat continues, as do PM storms

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – We’re waking up to some warm temperatures, high humidity, and some haze in the area. That means it’s going to be another active day across the state with record heat and afternoon showers/thunderstorms once again. Some of these storms could produce hail and damaging winds across southern New Mexico.

Meanwhile, the hot record-breaking temperatures continue to dominate the forecast. We’ll see more records fall across northwestern NM Sunday and early this week. The strong ridge of high pressure will slowly drift northward over the next week. This will take the core of the heat with it. With that said, we’ll still be hot (just not records late week) with scattered PM clouds and showers moving in from Texas. Bottom line: the high heat isn’t going anywhere in the next seven days. So, stay hydrated and avoid outdoor activities during the heat of the day if possible.