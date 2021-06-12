High heat breaks records for some, while others see scattered storms

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – It’s been an active day across the state weather-wise this Saturday. We’ve seen record-breaking high heat, scattered severe storms, a tornado for San Miguel County, and a wildfire in the Bosque! The pattern continues to be very active as we go through this weekend for storms. Again, some of these can turn severe with hail being the most likely outcome. We’ve already seen some golf ball size hail in Mora County Saturday afternoon.

The top story above all continues to be record-setting heat in different parts of the state. We’ll make a run at 100 degrees in Albuquerque the next several days which would tie records set in 1980. Otherwise, the high heat builds and peaks for northwestern NM early next week. We’ll see high temps between 102-105 degrees! A strong ridge of high pressure situated right over us is the culprit. But this ridge will move northward as we go through next week, giving us some chances for evening clouds and showers with continued high heat.