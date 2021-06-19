High heat and PM showers continue Saturday

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Waking up this Saturday morning, we’re looking at warm temperatures again with more record heat in store for northwestern NM. With that said, we’ll continue to see more scattered afternoon showers and storms late day in the central mountains moving east throughout the evening. These will produce isolated higher wind gusts. Meanwhile, the high heat continues as the strong ridge of high pressure moves into Arizona. Highs will near 100 in Farmington, breaking another record high there.

There is some hope in the forecast if only for a day as a cold front will cross the region late Sunday into Monday. Highs will cool down nearly 20-25 degrees for Las Vegas. Everywhere west of the RGV will still maintain very high temperatures. Everyone heats back up by Tuesday with scattered PM storms lingering all through next week.