High fire danger Tuesday, but increasing rain chances Wednesday

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – High fire danger continues until increasing rain chances move in Wednesday.

A critical fire danger has developed again Tuesday across the eastern half of New Mexico with dry conditions on strong, southwesterly winds. Moisture is moving into the western and northern parts of the state as a storm system moves in. The core of the storm moves into New Mexico Wednesday, along with a cold front across the eastern part of the state. These two features, combined, will create more scattered showers, thunderstorms, and mountain snow Wednesday morning through Wednesday night as the storm moves out by midday Thursday.

Drier conditions return into the weekend, along with much warmer weather. Near record high temperatures are possible Saturday afternoon.

