Drier air will move into the state through the end of this week. High fire danger will spread to most of the state through Friday.

Thunderstorms brought some much needed, but isolated, rain to northern, central, and eastern New Mexico Wednesday afternoon. Drier air is moving in behind the rain though. Unfortunately, we will begin to see an uptick in wind speeds all across the state Thursday afternoon. This will bring a critical fire danger across a large area of New Mexico once again. The fire danger isn’t over yet either, with Friday seeing another widespread fire danger day as widespread wind gusts over 40 mph will be possible.

Good news is, winds die down to start the weekend. A cold front will have moved through the state on Friday, dropping temperatures only a couple degrees Friday afternoon and Saturday afternoon. However, a weak ridge of high pressure will move in overhead Saturday, keeping winds light. Breezy to windy conditions return again Sunday as a dry, warm, and breezy at times weather pattern continues through next week.