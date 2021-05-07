High fire danger returns Saturday

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Windy and drier weather Saturday will bring back a high fire danger across New Mexico. Showers and thunderstorms will continue in eastern New Mexico through this evening, before drier air moves in tonight. Westerly winds pick up Saturday afternoon, bringing in even drier conditions and a critical fire danger across the state.

A backdoor cold front will bring in high moisture across northeastern New Mexico Sunday, and produce a chance for isolated showers and storms. Rain and mountain snow chances will continue across northern and eastern New Mexico into early next week .