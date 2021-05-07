High fire danger returns Saturday

Weather Video Forecast

Grant's Friday Evening Forecast

by:

Posted: / Updated:

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Windy and drier weather Saturday will bring back a high fire danger across New Mexico. Showers and thunderstorms will continue in eastern New Mexico through this evening, before drier air moves in tonight. Westerly winds pick up Saturday afternoon, bringing in even drier conditions and a critical fire danger across the state.

Story continues below:

A backdoor cold front will bring in high moisture across northeastern New Mexico Sunday, and produce a chance for isolated showers and storms. Rain and mountain snow chances will continue across northern and eastern New Mexico into early next week .

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Video

Now Trending on KRQE.com

Albuquerque Hourly Forecast

Don't Miss

MORE IN DON'T MISS

Photo Galleries

MORE PHOTO GALLERIES

News Resources

MORE NEWS RESOURCES