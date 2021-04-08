High fire danger returns again Thursday

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – A high fire danger returns today across New Mexico as a westerly breeze brings in warmer temperatures. Breezy to windy weather returns today with warmer temperatures. Combined with dry conditions still in place, another day of high fire danger is present across the state. Breezy to windy weather will continue across New Mexico for the next several days as high temperatures stay above normal.

A backdoor cold will bring in slightly cooler temperatures across the east Friday. A stronger cold front will move in Sunday night bringing a much bigger cooldown, and a strong canyon wind into the Rio Grande Valley. A possible pattern change is on tap for the middle of next week with precipitation chances returning to northern and eastern parts of the state.