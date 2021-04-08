High fire danger returns again Thursday

Weather Video Forecast

Grant's Thursday Afternoon Forecast

by:

Posted: / Updated:

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – A high fire danger returns today across New Mexico as a westerly breeze brings in warmer temperatures. Breezy to windy weather returns today with warmer temperatures. Combined with dry conditions still in place, another day of high fire danger is present across the state. Breezy to windy weather will continue across New Mexico for the next several days as high temperatures stay above normal.

Forecast continues below

A backdoor cold will bring in slightly cooler temperatures across the east Friday. A stronger cold front will move in Sunday night bringing a much bigger cooldown, and a strong canyon wind into the Rio Grande Valley. A possible pattern change is on tap for the middle of next week with precipitation chances returning to northern and eastern parts of the state.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Video

Now Trending on KRQE.com

Albuquerque Hourly Forecast

Don't Miss

MORE IN DON'T MISS

Photo Galleries

MORE PHOTO GALLERIES

News Resources

MORE NEWS RESOURCES