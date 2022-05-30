NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Strong westerly winds, dry air, and warm temperatures continue with a Red Flag Warning in effect this Memorial Day. Calmer conditions and a bit more moisture move into New Mexico by the mid to later parts of the work week.

Today will remain windy and dry, with temperatures a few degrees cooler than yesterday but still seasonable for late Spring. A west/southwest breeze will persist through the early evening before calming slightly as a backdoor cold front pushes south and west across the state tonight and into Tuesday.

Tuesday will be significantly calmer than this Memorial Day weekend. It will be breezy, but not windy, with the chance for high fire danger in southern Colorado and possibly extending into Northeast New Mexico. Cooler and more seasonable temperatures will persist through mid to late week.

By Wednesday, a dry line will begin to push west across the state. This will drag more moisture and humidity from the Gulf of Mexico into eastern New Mexico, and help the chances for spotty showers and storms to pop up. This moisture is expected to push west almost to the Continental Divide, before dry air returns into the weekend.