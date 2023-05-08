Temperatures peak this week Tuesday afternoon. A storm Wednesday will bring strong winds and isolated storm chances.

After another warm and breezy day Monday, high temperatures will be even hotter on Tuesday. However, a storm system will approach New Mexico Wednesday. This will bring widespread windy weather, with wind gusts as high as 35 to 60 mph. Strong winds and low relative humidity will lead to a very high fire danger across much of the state. There will be enough moisture though along the Texas state line in eastern New Mexico where isolated showers and storms will be possible Wednesday afternoon.

The storm moves out by Thursday, leaving behind slightly cooler air by Thursday afternoon. Winds will still be breezy, but not as strong as Wednesday. Temperatures rebound again on Friday with calmer conditions.

A big pattern change begins Saturday with an increase in moisture into the state. This moisture will return to all of New Mexico Saturday afternoon bringing us widespread chances for showers and thunderstorms through Mother’s Day and into the following week. There is still a lot of uncertainty in where exactly the rain will develop, but there is high confidence of wetter than average weather returning beginning this weekend.