High clouds push east this evening

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – High and mid-level clouds continue pushing their way across our state this evening. We’ll see some clearing later from west to east as low temperatures will be milder than last night.

Some stronger wind gusts also continue for areas east of the mountains tonight. Gusts will remain around 20-30 mph. Tuesday will start sunny but then more clouds will spill into New Mexico Tuesday afternoon and evening. Some lighter isolated showers across the south-central are possible. However, the bigger story will be the statewide wind with well above average temperatures. The warmest will be for eastern parts of the state with high temperatures in the lower 70s. Gusts could approach 40 mph for Santa Rosa/Las Vegas.

By Wednesday, a backdoor cold front arrives from the northeast tanking temperatures and bringing some upslope flow to the northern mountains. So some scattered snow showers are likely Wednesday evening and night. Some cooler but quieter weather heads our way Thursday before some lighter statewide snow Friday night into Saturday. Finally, some precipitation chances this week.