High clouds increase southwest overnight

Much warmer temperatures are in store overnight tonight into Monday morning after we enjoyed a milder Sunday with mainly sunny skies. Our highs bounced back from a rather cold Saturday. Santa Fe recorded 52°, ABQ 54°, and Roswell 69°. Our winds turned around from the west which pushed the colder air out of the state. Higher clouds continued to coat southwest NM. But now these clouds are slowly beginning to move further east. So expect partly cloudy skies as we get approach MLK Day and the full January moon.

The Rio Grande Valley continues its drier streak over the next week. However, some smaller rain/shower chances return for the higher ground over southwest and south central New Mexico Tuesday evening and again Wednesday evening. Not expecting a ton of accumulation but we’ll at least see a weak disturbance in the state boosting some cloudcover/sprinkles. We’ll cool off Wednesday behind another backdoor front where temps will crash 15-20° east of the mountains. After a couple more quieter, milder weather days Thursday and Friday, we could see increasing shower potential Friday night into Saturday as a storm builds to our northwest.