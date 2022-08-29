NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – There are a couple of spot showers in northeast New Mexico this morning, but elsewhere it is a quit, mostly clear morning. Temperatures are chilly in the northern and western high terrain and highlands, in the 40s and low 50s. A cold front will move into eastern NM today, causing widespread storms along and east of the central mountain chain. The scattered storms will produce some heavy rain, large hail and damaging wind. The far east and southeast plains will be under a low threat for severe weather, meaning a couple of storms may produce the damaging wind and large hail.

A flood watch will be in effect for the southeast plains, where high rainfall totals may lead to river/stream and areal flooding. Temperatures will be hot today, but highs will fall around 5-15 degrees in eastern NM on Tuesday.