NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Showers and thunderstorms are pushing west through the US 285 corridor, Sacramento Mountains, lower Rio Grande Valley and Gila. The rain should end by around 8-9 AM. Today will be hot across the state, with heavy rain in eastern and southern New Mexico, and mostly dry skies in the middle Rio Grande Valley and Four Corners.

A flood watch will be in effect for the mountains and burn scar areas. Heaviest and most widespread rain will be in the Sangre de Cristo Mountains, northeast highlands and east plains.