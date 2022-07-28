NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – This morning is partly cloudy with light, scattered showers in southwest New Mexico and the lower Rio Grande Valley. Showers will end during the morning commute and skies should clear. We will see drier conditions during the mid morning to early afternoon. Storms will develop in the high terrain during the early afternoon, moving north/northeast during the afternoon and evening. Storms could bring heavy and torrential rain in the mountains, causing flash flooding. Rainfall rates up to 2″/hr will be possible with strong storms.

A flood watch will be in effect for most of northern New Mexico from midday today, to Friday night. The Metro will not be under the flood watch, but could see isolated storms today, and scattered storms in the Sandia Mountains, which could impact Metro arroyos. Storms will continue through the night in northern New Mexico, and Friday will be another stormy day across the state.