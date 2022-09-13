NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – A few sprinkles are possible in western NM this morning, with some showers and weak storms around Las Cruces to El Paso. Temperatures are in the 40s, 50s and 60s. Much of the state will be partly cloudy today, with warm temperatures. Storms will pop up in the high terrain during the early to mid-afternoon, moving east/northeast off of the high terrain during the evening. A couple of storms may become severe with damaging wind or small hail. Flash flooding will be a high risk for all of the burn scars today, and a flash flood watch will be in effect across western NM, the northern and south central mountains from noon until this evening.

Despite the middle Rio Grande Valley not being under a flash flood watch, there is still a chance for some flash flooding this evening. More scattered storms are expected through the overnight in southern NM, with some light showers lingering for the rest of the state. On Wednesday, the heaviest rain threat will be in eastern NM, but there will be scattered storms possible across most of the state.