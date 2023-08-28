High pressure is pushing west, which allowed a backdoor cold front to push across eastern New Mexico. Abundant moisture is in place across the east, with showers and storms beginning to develop over the mountains early this afternoon. A strong line of storms is expected to set up along and just east of the Central Mountain Chain later this afternoon, pushing across eastern/northeastern New Mexico into this evening.

Areas west of the Central Mountain Chain, especially lower elevations, will struggle to see any rain today. High pressure will push back over the state starting tomorrow and continuing to push east into Wednesday. This will draw much drier air back into the state, and lower rainfall potential statewide into the mid week.

By the late week, high pressure will continue to push east. This will bring an ideal monsoon setup to Arizona, and allow a bit more moisture to surge across western New Mexico. Slightly more shower and thunderstorm activity is expected Thursday and Friday, mainly for the far western part of the state. However, even with a bit more moisture, above average temperatures will return for most of the state.