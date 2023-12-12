A winter storm will bring widespread chances for snow and rain across New Mexico Wednesday through Thursday. Two feet of snow will be possible in the northern mountains!

Mild weather continues Tuesday afternoon across New Mexico, despite the increase in cloud cover across the state. The clouds are a sign of moisture increasing ahead of storm system that will move into New Mexico Wednesday. Starting Wednesday morning, scattered showers will develop across central, northern and eastern New Mexico, with snow falling above 7,000′. Through the day Wednesday, rain will continue to fall across eastern New Mexico, with some rain being heavy at times. A heavy, wet snow will develop north of I-40 up to I-25 and into the Sangre de Cristo Mountains. Central New Mexico will see drier weather Wednesday afternoon. Travel will start to become difficult along I-25 from outside Santa Fe to Raton and roads in the Sangre de Cristo Mountains beginning Wednesday afternoon. Winter Storm Warnings go into effect for the northern mountains and northeast New Mexico Wednesday morning where 4-10″ of snow is possible, and 10-24″ above 7,500′. There are also Winter Weather Advisories that will go into effect for the Upper Rio Grande Valley and East Mountains where a few inches of snow will fall.

Snow and rain will begin to pick up in intensity Wednesday night as the core of the storm system begins to move into New Mexico. More showers and even some thunderstorms will develop for areas mainly along and south of I-40. Even heavier snowfall will develop across the northern mountains and east into northeast New Mexico. Snow will also fall in the upper Rio Grande Valley, northwest/western parts of the state and from the East Mountains to Clines Corners. The worst road conditions will develop by Thursday morning from the Sangre de Cristo Mountains and east to I-25 where travel may become impossible at times. Temperatures may get cold enough to bring a mix of rain and snow down to I-40 in eastern New Mexico. The Albuquerque Metro will see mainly rain, but we could see a few flurries or light snowfall amounts Thursday morning. There will also be some light snowfall accumulations in the Upper Rio Grande Valley.

Snow and rain will continue across northern and eastern New Mexico through most of Thursday, but should lower in intensity. A few thunderstorms will even be possible across the southeast part of the state. Snow and rain will be tapering off through the day from west to east across the state. Temperatures will also be much cooler Thursday.

Drier weather returns Friday. We will also begin a gradual warming trend on Friday afternoon. Quieter weather will continue through the weekend and into early next week.