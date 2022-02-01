NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – The next big winter storm will start bringing moisture into the state Tuesday afternoon and evening. We will first see snow in the northern and west mountains of New Mexico, the Four Corners and the San Juan Mountains. This snow will add up in the mountains through the evening and overnight. There may be some light, spotty rain showers across the state Tuesday evening. Travel conditions will be messy by Wednesday morning around the northern high terrain.

Snow will spread into the lower elevations of northern New Mexico throughout Wednesday morning, making for difficult travel across the state by the afternoon and evening. Temperatures will be right around freezing in the Metro, causing a mix of rain, wintry mix and snow to fall Wednesday morning and midday. Snow will likely add up by the midday- afternoon. However, a snow hole is likely in the Metro by the evening and overnight due to increasing wind speeds, which would cause a lull in the snow.

Snow will add up across the east and south Wednesday night, leading to difficult travel on Thursday morning. Snow will end from west to east in New Mexico by Thursday afternoon.

Storm total snowfall will be significant. Around a foot or more of snow is likely in many parts of the northern mountains. The central and southern mountains could see nearly a foot of snow, and the eastern plains will pick up anywhere from a few inches to half a foot. The metro may end up seeing another snow hole, but it looks like a few inches will be possible. There are still some inconsistencies in the models regarding exact snowfall totals, especially in western and southeast NM and the Metro area.

Freezing temperatures arrive Thursday morning, and we will see the coldest air of the season gripping New Mexico through Friday.