Heavy snow, rain, and strong wind cause problems for Wednesday morning commute

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Heavy rain and snow along with strong winds are moving from west to east through northern New Mexico and southern Colorado during the morning commute. Snow squalls are possible, with quick drops in visibility and messy road conditions. This rain and snow will move through the Metro and middle Rio Grande Valley early on, pushing east of the Sandias by around 7 a.m.

Rain and snow will move through the east mountains, upper Rio Grande Valley, and Sangre de Cristo Mountains around 8-9 a.m. before dissipating. Skies will dry and clear by midday. Wind will prevail, staying very gusting through the morning across western and central New Mexico, and the east will see the strongest winds by through the late morning to afternoon. Wind advisories and high wind warnings are in effect through the evening across the east, with wind gusts as high as 65 mph in the east plains and 70-80 mph in the mountains.