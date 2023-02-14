NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Another winter storm will bring heavy snow to parts of New Mexico overnight. Significant travel problems will be possible for areas by Wednesday morning.

A band of heavy snow is moving into western New Mexico tonight, bringing windier weather and dangerous driving conditions along and behind it. This band of heavy snow will march eastward through early Wednesday morning, moving into the Rio Grande Valley around 4:00 a.m. As it moves through, expect a brief period of very heavy snowfall and more dangerous driving conditions as visibility will be reduced. It will also bring a mix of rain and snow to southwest parts of New Mexico.

Expect minor to significant travel problems across nearly all of western, central, and northern New Mexico by Wednesday morning. The most significant travel problems will be around the Continental Divide in western New Mexico, through the northern mountains, around Santa Fe and the East Mountains, and at the Raton Pass. Albuquerque could also see some travel problems for Wednesday’s morning commute depending on how much snow we see.

Most of the moisture will fizzle out as this line pushes into eastern New Mexico by mid-Wednesday morning. However, a backdoor front will bring more snow to the northeastern parts of the state. Blizzard conditions will be possible for areas along and north of Highway 412, especially the Raton Pass. Travel will be difficult if not impossible for these areas through Wednesday evening.

Bitterly cold air will also move in with this storm system. The coldest of the air will be Thursday morning into the afternoon when high temperatures will s