NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – A strong winter storm is bringing heavy snow overnight for central and eastern parts of New Mexico. Dangerous driving conditions will be possible in these parts of the state through Tuesday morning.

Strong winds are slowly dying down in the Albuquerque metro tonight. Gusts up to 64 mph were recorded late this morning. Other impacts from the winter storm will increase overnight as pockets of heavy snow develop in central and eastern New Mexico. The heaviest snow will fall across parts of Socorro County and an area stretching from the Sacramento Mountains northward to I-40 and east to the Texas State Line. However, all areas of along and east of I-25 and along and south of I-40 will see snowfall overnight through Tuesday morning. Some snow showers could drop over 1″ of snow per hour. All roads in this quadrant of the state will likely run into icy conditions or snow-packed roadways by Tuesday morning.

Snow will end across New Mexico by noon on Tuesday, but roads across parts of the state may still deal with icy conditions through the day. Snow may once again develop though by Tuesday evening across the Sangre de Cristo Mountains and east slopes before ending late Tuesday night. Temperatures will be left much, much colder through the middle of the week with highs 10-15° below average.

Temperatures slowly start climbing again Friday though but will stay below average into the weekend.