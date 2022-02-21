Another winter storm will bring heavy snow to parts of the northern mountains in New Mexico and the mountains in southern Colorado through Thursday. Chances for snow fall into lower elevations Wednesday as a stronger storm system moves into the state.

Strong winds developed Monday afternoon across southern and eastern New Mexico as a fast moving jet stream moves over the state. Winds will relax overnight. Snow will begin to pick up overnight across the San Juan Mountains in New Mexico and Colorado, along with the peaks of the rest of the northern mountains in New Mexico. Snow will continue across the northern mountains and the San Juan Mountains through Tuesday afternoon. Some of the snow will be heavy too. Meanwhile, the winds will return again Tuesday afternoon across southern New Mexico as a strong cold front begins to move into eastern parts of the state.

Tuesday’s cold front will stay in eastern New Mexico, leaving some areas in the northeastern part of the state below freezing Wednesday afternoon. In western New Mexico Wednesday, the main storm system will begin to move in bringing snow to the mountains and lower elevations, along with cooler temperatures. Snow will try and move into the Albuquerque metro Wednesday night, but it will likely dry up before reaching the Rio Grande Valley. The storm system will move out Thursday afternoon, with lingering snow across the northern mountains.

Over 3′ of snow will be possible in the San Juan Mountains, with 1-2′ across the peaks of the northern mountains in New Mexico. A few inches of snow will be possible in lower elevations in western and northern New Mexico through Thursday morning.

Quieter weather begins to return Thursday afternoon as temperatures start to warm up in eastern New Mexico, but will be cool in the western half of the state. Temperatures will begin to climb for everybody on Friday with a quiet weather weekend and warmer weather into next week.