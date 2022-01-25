Heavy snow hits parts of New Mexico overnight

A winter storm will impact New Mexico Tuesday night through Wednesday. Heavy, blowing snow will cause travel problems for some by Wednesday morning.

Heavy snow has developed tonight across parts of northern and eastern New Mexico, especially around Las Vegas, Los Alamos, the East Mountains, and Santa Fe. Snow will continue across these areas and other along and norther of I-40 through early Wednesday morning. Roads are already becoming slippery along I-25, I-40, and US 285.

A band of heavy snow will develop from Las Vegas east to the Texas state line, especially in San Miguel County where over half a foot of snow could fall overnight. Snow will be possible overnight across the entire northern half of New Mexico and down the eastern half of the state all the way down to Carlsbad and Hobbs. There is a chance for light snow in the Albuquerque metro as well.

Travel will likely be difficult Wednesday morning along I-25 and I-40 in eastern New Mexico where the heaviest snow will fall. Winds could also reduce visibility as it blows the snow around. There may also be a few slippery spots in the East Mountains and around Santa Fe where few inches of snow are possible. Snow does end across the state by noon Wednesday as much colder air sets in.

Temperatures will be on a gradual warming trend for most into the weekend. Another quick hitting storm system will bring some light snow to the Sangre de Cristo Mountains Thursday.