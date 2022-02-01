NEW MEXICO (KRQE) –The next big winter storm will start bringing moisture into the state Tuesday afternoon and evening. We will first see snow in the northern and west mountains of New Mexico, the Four Corners and the San Juan Mountains. This snow will add up in the mountains through the evening and overnight. Travel conditions will be messy by Wednesday morning around the northern high terrain. There may be some light, spotty rain showers across the state Tuesday evening.

Snow will spread into the lower elevations of northern New Mexico by Wednesday midday, making for difficult travel across the state by the afternoon and evening. As temperatures fall on Wednesday, rain, and mix in the middle Rio Grande Valley and southern New Mexico will turn to snow showers. Heavy snow will add up all of Wednesday night, leading to difficult to impossible travel on Thursday morning. The storm will move into Texas on Thursday, and snow will end from west to east in New Mexico by the afternoon.

Storm total snowfall will be significant. Over a foot of snow is likely in many parts of the northern mountains. The central and southern mountains could see nearly a foot of snow, and the eastern plains will pick up anywhere from a few inches to half a foot. The metro may end up seeing another snow hole, but it looks like a few inches will be possible. There are still some inconsistencies in the models regarding exact snowfall totals, especially in western and southeast NM and the Metro area.

Freezing temperatures arrive Thursday morning, and we will see the coldest air of the season gripping New Mexico through Friday.