A slow moving storm system will bring heavy snow and rain to parts of New Mexico by the middle of this week. A Winter Storm Watch goes into effect for north and northeast New Mexico starting Wednesday.

Clouds have started moving into New Mexico Monday, but it has not kept temperatures any cooler. Highs across the state have climbed to near and warmer than average for this time of year. Temperatures will continue to stay mild through Tuesday, even despite cloudier skies across the state.

Our next storm moves into New Mexico Wednesday morning. Snow levels will sit around 7,500′ Wednesday with milder air still in place. Rain will fall in the lower elevations of New Mexico. An east canyon wind will bring wind gusts around 30 mph in the Albuquerque Metro Wednesday afternoon. Meanwhile in the northern mountains and northeastern New Mexico, heavy snow will fall, which will start to cause snow packed roads and poor visibility. The heaviest snow with this storm system will fall Wednesday night through Thursday morning, especially in areas from the Sangre de Cristo Mountains, down to the I-25 corridor and through northeast New Mexico. This is where a Winter Storm Watch will go into effect. Areas will see 2-8″ of snow with 8-16″ of snow above 7,500′. Significant travel problems will be possible by Thursday morning in this part of the state. Valley locations in central and northern New Mexico will also see snow chances Thursday morning, including the Albuquerque Metro. The big question is how cold temperatures get overnight. This storm will also bring locally heavy rain and thunderstorms across eastern and southeastern New Mexico.

The storm will wrap up during the day on Thursday, ending from west to east through the end. Snow and rain will move out of eastern New Mexico by Thursday night, but we will be left with colder temperatures.

Drier weather returns starting Friday with a gradual warm up through the weekend.