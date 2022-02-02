NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Our highly impactful winter storm is finally here. We’re seeing falling temperatures, gusty winds, and pockets of heavy snow throughout much of central and eastern New Mexico. Conditions will continue to deteriorate as we go through the day. Canyon winds will help lift the air and provide a zone of convergence right along Albuquerque’s west side into Rio Rancho/Bernalillo. This is where moderate to heavy snow will set up this afternoon. We’ll see several more inches out this and another general 3-8″ for central NM. So avoid travel this evening if at all possible. Snow showers will eventually taper off later this evening and shift into southeast New Mexico. Next up: the bitter cold temps.

Thursday morning will be quite frigid as wind chills will be well below 0 across the north and east. So bundle up tomorrow and Friday for that matter as daytime highs will be anywhere from 20-35° below average. Highs won’t break the freezing mark for eastern NM for over two days. This is the coldest air we’ve seen since last February. Skies clear later tomorrow morning into the afternoon. So leftover snow showers end at this point. We’ll then begin a clearing and slow warming trend into the weekend. But we’ll stay below average for the next five days or so.