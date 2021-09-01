Heavy rain across much of the state

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Rain will sweep across the state Wednesday night leading to the possibility of isolated flooding and much-needed rain in the Albuquerque metro area. Drier air moves in for Thursday with fewer showers and more sunshine. The best shot for isolated storms will be across the southeast.
Forecast Continues Below
- Crime: Repeat offender accused of sexually assaulting UNM campus staffer
- Business: Maine lawmaker says NM should be wary of Avangrid, others welcome the merger
- Larry Barker Investigates: The cyber-nightmare on Copper Avenue
- Trending: Locals accuse bar’s dress code of racial discrimination; business responds
ReportIt@krqe.com
Terms: By sending photos/video by email to ReportIt@krqe.com, I give KRQE News 13 / Nexstar full ownership of the information, images, videos and any other files submitted in this web form. I also certify that I am over 13 years of age.