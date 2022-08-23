Daily chances for rain and thunderstorms will continue across parts of New Mexico through the weekend. Locally heavy rainfall and flash flooding will still be possible each day.

More storms developed Tuesday afternoon across the western two-thirds of New Mexico while the eastern part of the state remains dry. Despite that, flooding is still ongoing on the Pecos River, where flooding is still expected to happen in areas from Lake Arthur to Artesia over the next 24-36 hours.

High pressure will begin building over the Four Corners Wednesday afternoon. This will try to limit thunderstorms across the state, but still storms will develop in the afternoon along and west of I-25 through Thursday. Locally heavy rainfall could cause more flash flooding over burn scar areas and parts of the state that have seen recent heavy rainfall. An upper level disturbance will cross northern New Mexico on Friday and that will bring another threat of heavier rainfall to northern and western parts of the state Friday into Saturday.

Drier weather will return to many areas in New Mexico Sunday as temperatures climb back to near and above average for the end of August. The warmer weather will stick around into next week as rain chances remain very spotty.