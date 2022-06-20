Heavy rain will develop Tuesday across central New Mexico and will continue into Wednesday morning. Storms will be capable of very heavy rainfall, and will lead to areas of flooding and flash flooding.

More monsoon storms continue Monday afternoon for some in New Mexico as moisture continues to stream in from the south. Even higher monsoon moisture will begin to push into the southern part of the state overnight. This will create scattered showers and thunderstorms in southern New Mexico Tuesday morning. These storms, along with more that will develop in the afternoon, will push north/northeast through Tuesday night and Wednesday morning.

Near-record high amounts of moisture in the atmosphere will combine with an enhanced area of lift across the central part of the state will lead to widespread areas of heavy rainfall. Some areas will see 1-2″ of rain with 2-3″ of rain possible in the higher elevations. Flooding and flash flooding will be a significant concern, especially in areas affected by recent major wildfires. Make sure you are paying attention to the weather in your area and know where to go in case of a flash flood. Showers and storms will continue across central New Mexico until Wednesday morning, with another chance for scattered monsoon storms in the afternoon. Flooding will once again be a concern, but not as heavy of rain is expected. A Flash Flood Watch is in effect across central New Mexico Tuesday morning through early Wednesday morning.

Slightly drier air will push into central and eastern New Mexico Thursday and Friday. This will keep the better chance for storms across the peaks of the central mountain chain, the western mountains, along with the Four Corners area and southwest Colorado. That will be a similar story into Friday as warmer weather also returns to New Mexico.

Monsoon moisture will move back into central New Mexico again this upcoming weekend, keeping the daily chance for afternoon and evening storms around into next week.