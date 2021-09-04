Heavy rain producing flooding across southern New Mexico

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Parts of southern New Mexico continue getting hammered with soaking rains and frequent lightning strikes. Roswell is seeing rainfall rates of more than 1″ per hour with little storm motion. So parts of Chaves County could easily up end up with 1-3″+ through tonight. Even parts of the ABQ metro area are seeing heavy rain this evening.

We have plenty of moisture in place across the whole state minus the northwest with our cold front draped over eastern NM. The heavy rain continues slowly pushing southeast through the evening. Skies turn mainly clear but still humid overnight.

By Sunday, the heaviest rain begins pushing south, leaving the north drier. This will be a pattern that will play out much more into next week. A strong ridge of high will build into Nevada and eventually northwest New Mexico early to mid-next week. This dramatically shuts off rain chances and boosts our high temperatures 10 degrees above average. We’ll see wider swings in our daily temps with this dry air in place as well.