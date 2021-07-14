Heavy rain possible Wednesday afternoon across northern and western New Mexico

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Numerous showers and thunderstorms will develop Wednesday afternoon across northern and western New Mexico, bringing a risk for flash flooding. Showers and storms will become numerous across the northwestern half of New Mexico by late Wednesday afternoon. We will also see a chance for thunderstorms in the Albuquerque metro through tonight. With plenty of moisture in the atmosphere, some storms will be capable of dropping 2″ of rain over isolated locations.

Moisture spread farther south and east by Thursday as the upper-level disturbance responsible for Wednesday’s storm moves to our northeast. Chances for afternoon showers and thunderstorms will increase Thursday afternoon across southern and eastern New Mexico.

An active monsoon pattern continues into the weekend as high pressure moves back over the Four Corners and southerly winds continue to bring in low-level moisture. Afternoon storm chances will continue at least into the middle of next week.